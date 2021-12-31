Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,836 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after buying an additional 479,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 456,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

