Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,377.50 ($18.52). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,356 ($18.23), with a volume of 99,962 shares changing hands.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.87) to GBX 1,381 ($18.56) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.63) to GBX 1,315 ($17.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645 ($22.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.41.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

