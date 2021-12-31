Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,377.50 ($18.52). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,356 ($18.23), with a volume of 99,962 shares changing hands.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.87) to GBX 1,381 ($18.56) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.63) to GBX 1,315 ($17.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645 ($22.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.41.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

