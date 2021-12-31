HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $19.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HBT Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

