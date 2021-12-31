HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Up 2.4%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $88.49. Approximately 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $880.66 million, a PE ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

