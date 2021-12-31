HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 3.2%

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.40. 290,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,752,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

About HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.