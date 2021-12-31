HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 299,154 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $267,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

