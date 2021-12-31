Head to Head Contrast: Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) versus Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.41 million ($2.22) -2.32 Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$20.10 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.45% -53.59% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -30.07% -24.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Processa Pharmaceuticals and Sensei Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Processa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 327.18%. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.12%. Given Processa Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Processa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Processa Pharmaceuticals beats Sensei Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E. Bigora, Wendy Guy, and Chang Rung Chen on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response. It is engineering ImmunoPhage product candidates to directly target antigen presenting cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment through the targeted use of nanobodies which further enhances therapeutic activity. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

