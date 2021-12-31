Head to Head Review: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) vs. APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Color Star Technology and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A APi Group 0.27% 23.66% 10.21%

Volatility and Risk

Color Star Technology has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and APi Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $6.78 million 8.72 -$8.24 million N/A N/A APi Group $3.59 billion 1.59 -$153.00 million ($1.31) -19.42

Color Star Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APi Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Color Star Technology and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

APi Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.20%. Given APi Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

APi Group beats Color Star Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

