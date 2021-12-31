Head-To-Head Review: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) versus Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Genworth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 5.72 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -2.38 Genworth Financial $8.66 billion 0.24 $178.00 million $1.97 2.09

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genworth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Midwest and Genworth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Genworth Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.10%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Genworth Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Genworth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20% Genworth Financial 12.06% 5.01% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and selectively provides bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes the results of non-strategic products which are no longer actively sold but continue to service its existing blocks of business. Its non-strategic products primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance and other accident and health insurance products. The company was fo

