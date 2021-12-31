Head to Head Review: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) vs. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexington Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $78.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Lexington Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lexington Realty Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 13.37 $183.30 million $0.79 19.77 Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 37.22 $76.40 million $0.67 121.06

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 143.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lexington Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 65.94% 11.61% 6.24% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 2.97% 2.02%

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

