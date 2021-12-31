Head to Head Survey: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) versus Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 0.42 -$5.94 million ($0.66) -7.82 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.74 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mullen Automotive and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Agent Information Software beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

