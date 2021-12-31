Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Down 1.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)’s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €2.73 ($3.10) and last traded at €2.73 ($3.10). 1,767,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.77 ($3.15).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDD. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.50) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $804.97 million and a P/E ratio of -37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.20.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

