HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.96 Price Target at Nord/LB

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €60.96 ($69.27) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.30 ($66.25).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €62.00 ($70.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($78.09).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

