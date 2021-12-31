Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 474,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 566,618 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

