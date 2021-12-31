Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 500 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after buying an additional 70,433 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $9,545,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEP opened at $83.37 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

