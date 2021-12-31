Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWN opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.9227 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

