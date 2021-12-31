Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $262,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187,744 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 972,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $200.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.