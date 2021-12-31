Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 380.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $344.33 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

