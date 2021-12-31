Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

