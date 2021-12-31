Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

