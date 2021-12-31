HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Trading Down 0.9%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.50. 945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

