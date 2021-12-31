High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Tops $0.10

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $7.58 million and $425,263.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002488 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

