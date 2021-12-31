High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $137.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average is $142.86.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

