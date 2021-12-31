High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 570 Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 35.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 21.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JO opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $68.22.

