High Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 62.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

