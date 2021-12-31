Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE HI opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

