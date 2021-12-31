Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several research firms recently commented on HGV. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $3,487,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

HGV stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

