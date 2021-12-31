Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 22,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,620,080 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

