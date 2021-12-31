Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

