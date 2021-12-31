Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

