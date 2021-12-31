Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

HNP opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

