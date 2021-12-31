Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 79,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.16 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00.

