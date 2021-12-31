Hunter Westbrook Sells 3,374 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $50,406.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Hunter Westbrook sold 600 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $18,270.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Hunter Westbrook sold 4,576 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $139,339.20.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00.

HTBI opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

