Huobi BTC Price Tops $47,923.24 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $47,923.24 or 0.99773186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $2.81 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.19 or 0.07832651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,110.10 or 1.00162220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

