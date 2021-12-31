Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.81. 282,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,414,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target for the company.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 22.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.