HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $517.51

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.51 ($6.96) and traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.91). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 522 ($7.02), with a volume of 36,496 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 518.29. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.