HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.78. HUYA has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.