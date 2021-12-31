Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $733,368.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Hydra has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.68 or 0.00016353 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $29.65 million and $733,368.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.76 or 0.07930735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.69 or 1.00232612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00073287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,996,835 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

