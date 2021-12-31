Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.87

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.87 and last traded at C$32.59, with a volume of 199366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$33.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The stock has a market cap of C$19.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 64.58%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

