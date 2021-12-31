Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce $21.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $17.15 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $22.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

HYZN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 52,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

