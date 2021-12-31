Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.90. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

ICHR stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.18. Ichor has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.