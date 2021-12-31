IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 274,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

