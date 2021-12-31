Immuneering’s (IMRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

IMRX opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

