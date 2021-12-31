Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.56. Immunovant shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 10,697 shares trading hands.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 176.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 106.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.