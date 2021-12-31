IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.56

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 105908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

IMV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

