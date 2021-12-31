Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $844.46

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 844.46 ($11.35) and traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.37). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 913.50 ($12.28), with a volume of 220,579 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.23) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 854.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 844.46.

In other news, insider John Langston bought 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,751.34).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.