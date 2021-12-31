Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 309,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 260,455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

