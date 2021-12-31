Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $117,000 in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 509,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 350.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 64,357 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

