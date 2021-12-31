Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $43.06

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $44.31. Inhibrx shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 5,043 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 228.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

