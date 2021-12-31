Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.65. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 79,400 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.